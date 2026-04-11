Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Dobes will patrol the home crease versus Columbus on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes has won his last seven starts, allowing 12 goals on 230 shots (.948 save percentage). He is 29-8-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 41 games this season. The Blue Jackets are 17th in league scoring with 238 goals in 2025-26.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago