Jakub Dobes News: Between pipes Saturday
Dobes will patrol the home crease versus Columbus on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Dobes has won his last seven starts, allowing 12 goals on 230 shots (.948 save percentage). He is 29-8-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 41 games this season. The Blue Jackets are 17th in league scoring with 238 goals in 2025-26.
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