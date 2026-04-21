Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Between pipes Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 4:22pm

Dobes will defend the road net in Game 2 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes is coming off a 20-save performance in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1. He posted a 2-1-0 record against Tampa Bay during the 2025-26 regular season while stopping 64 of 69 shots.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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