Jakub Dobes News: Between pipes Tuesday
Dobes will defend the road net in Game 2 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Dobes is coming off a 20-save performance in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1. He posted a 2-1-0 record against Tampa Bay during the 2025-26 regular season while stopping 64 of 69 shots.
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