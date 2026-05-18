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Jakub Dobes News: Called upon for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Dobes will guard the road crease in Monday's Game 7 against the Sabres, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Dobes will be called upon for his second consecutive Game 7 and his 15th start in a row, dating back to the end of the regular season. He'll look to bounce back after being pulled midway through the third period in Game 6, allowing Jacob Fowler to experience his first taste of NHL playoff hockey. In Montreal's series against Buffalo, the 24-year-old Dobes has a 3-3-0 record, a 3.31 GAA and an .884 save percentage across six outings. Monday's win-or-go-home matchup will be a true test for the young netminder, who has yet to lose consecutive games in the postseason.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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