Jakub Dobes News: Can't maintain lead in Game 6 loss
Dobes allowed six goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 6.
Dobes gave up a goal 32 seconds into the game, but the Canadiens quickly responded to earn a 3-1 lead. The 24-year-old netminder didn't get any additional help, but he needed it -- the Sabres scored seven straight to close out the contest. Dobes was pulled after Jack Quinn's tally midway through the third period, allowing Jacob Fowler to make his playoff debut. Dobes is down to 7-6 with a 2.59 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 13 outings this postseason. Despite this shaky performance, he's likely to get the nod in Game 7 in Buffalo on Monday, as he's yet to lose consecutive games during this playoff run.
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