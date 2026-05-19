Jakub Dobes News: Carries Habs into next round

Dobes made 37 saves Monday in the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 7 of their second-round series.

Montreal was out-shot 39-25 by the home side in the series clincher, but Dobes came up big time and again, and he had little chance on the two pucks that got past him -- one of which deflected home off Jordan Greenway's hip. The 24-year-old netminder has started all 14 playoff games for the Habs, posting a 2.52 GAA and .910 save percentage, and he's just the second rookie goalie in NHL history to win multiple Game 7s on the road in the same postseason, with Hall of Famer and Montreal legend Ken Dryden being the other. Dobes will get a brief breather before taking on Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.