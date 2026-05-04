Jakub Dobes News: Carries Habs into second round
Dobes made 28 saves Sunday in the Canadiens' 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 7 of their first-round series.
It was another stellar performance from the 24-year-old, who became the third rookie goalie in Montreal's storied history to win a Game 7 on the road, after Hall of Famers Jacques Plante in 1955 and Ken Dryden in 1971. Dobes will roll into a second-round clash with the Sabres on Wednesday sporting a 2.03 GAA and .923 save percentage for the postseason.
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