Jakub Dobes News: Cinderella run comes to close
Dobes stopped 23 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Dobes did well to get the young Canadiens this far, but they met their match against the Hurricanes. The 25-year-old lost four straight games to end the postseason. He wrapped up with a 9-10 record, a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 19 playoff outings. Heading into 2026-27, Dobes figures to be part of Montreal's plans in the crease, likely in a tandem with either Sam Montembeault or Jacob Fowler depending on the team's moves this offseason.
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