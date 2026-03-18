Jakub Dobes News: Collects win in OT

Dobes stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Pavel Zacha got pucks past him early in the first and second periods, but Dobes shut the door the rest of the way before Cole Caufield tipped home the OT winner. Dobes has allowed three goals or fewer in five of six starts since the Olympic break, going 4-2-0 over that stretch with a 2.83 GAA and .895 save percentage as he stakes a claim to the top job in the Montreal crease over Sam Montembeault and Jacob Fowler.