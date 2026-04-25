Jakub Dobes News: Comes away with OT win in Game 3
Dobes stopped 15 shots Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The Bolts grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Dobes shut the door the rest of the way, getting a big assist from a Habs defense that allowed only four shots on net after the second intermission. The 24-year-old netminder sports a 2.45 GAA and .892 save percentage to begin a series that has seen all three games go to OT, and he'll look to give Montreal a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Sunday.
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