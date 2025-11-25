Dobes got back in the win column Saturday against Toronto on the heels of his four-game losing streak. His 24-save performance against the Leafs was his best performance in a month -- Dobes hadn't allowed two goals or less since Oct. 22 in Calgary prior to Saturday. As for Wednesday's opponent, the Mammoth have won back-to-back games over the Rangers and Golden Knights following a four-game skid. Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther clicked on Utah's second line after being reunited in Monday's 5-1 win over Vegas, combining for seven points, so this could be a challenging task for Dobes and the Canadiens in the first game of their road trip out west.