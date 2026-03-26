Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Continues to dazzle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Dobes made 25 saves in a 2-1 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Dobes was dazzling at times, including late in the second when he managed a sprawling pad save on a Mason Marchment backhand deke on a breakaway. It kept the game tied 1-1. He has won two starts in a row, three of his last four and five of his last seven (dating back to March 7). Dobes' save percentage is .931 in those seven starts. He owns the Montreal net right now with elite prospect Jacob Fowler on the bench.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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