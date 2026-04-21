Jakub Dobes News: Continues to impress in playoffs
Dobes made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.
Dobes has been excellent in the blue paint for Montreal, which returns to home ice for Game 3 on Friday. He made several 10-bell saves Tuesday, including a couple biggies in overtime. Dobes came into the postseason 5-0-0 with a 1.57 GAA and .955 save percentage in his final five regular-season starts. We're not jumping on the bandwagon yet, but the Canadiens do have a history of leaning on rookie netminders to win Cups. Ken Dryden won the Cup in 1971, and Patrick Roy won it in 1986.
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