Jakub Dobes News: Cruises to win Saturday
Dobes stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.
Dobes was beaten twice by Alex Ovechkin, but he found a way to stop the rest of the Capitals' offense effectively. It's not like he needed a strong showing, as the Canadiens supplied him with enough support by scoring at least two goals in each period. Dobes has won six of his last seven starts dating back to Jan. 12, a period in which he's gone 6-0-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .904 save percentage.
