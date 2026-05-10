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Jakub Dobes News: Defending home crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Dobes will patrol the home blue paint Sunday versus the Sabres in Game 3, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Dobes rebounded in Game 2 after a poor showing in Game 1, as he turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Montreal's 5-1 win over Buffalo on Friday. The 24-year-old has alternated wins and losses through nine games in the 2026 postseason, going 5-4 with a 2.14 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Dobes has been especially good of late, conceding just one goal in three of his last four outings, and he will have the home crowd behind him Sunday.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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