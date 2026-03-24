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Jakub Dobes News: Drawing start against Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Dobes will occupy the home crease Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes has allowed two goals or less in each of his last four appearances, a span in which he's stopped 86 of 94 shots (.915 save percentage) while going 2-2-0. The 24-year-old is sporting a 22-8-4 record, 2.91 GAA and .893 save percentage through 34 outings in 2025-26. Dobes has a tough test Tuesday against a Carolina squad that sits fourth in the league with 3.50 goals per game this season.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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