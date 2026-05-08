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Jakub Dobes News: Drawing start in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Dobes will protect the road goal versus the Sabres in Game 2 on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Dobes allowed four goals on 16 shots in a Game 1 loss Wednesday. While Dobes has maintained a steady role as the Canadiens' No. 1 netminder, he has yet to win consecutive games this postseason. On the flip side, he also hasn't lost two games in a row. He is 4-4 with a 2.28 GAA and a .910 save percentage over eight playoff outings.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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