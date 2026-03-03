Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Drawing start in San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dobes will guard the road cage against the Sharks on Tuesday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes had a solid showing in his first start following the Olympic break, stopping 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals. The 24-year-old hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 9 -- he's 9-0-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .902 save percentage since then. The Sharks are 2-1-0 and have scored eight goals since the NHL resumed play last week.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
