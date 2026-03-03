Jakub Dobes News: Drawing start in San Jose

Dobes will guard the road cage against the Sharks on Tuesday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes had a solid showing in his first start following the Olympic break, stopping 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals. The 24-year-old hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 9 -- he's 9-0-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .902 save percentage since then. The Sharks are 2-1-0 and have scored eight goals since the NHL resumed play last week.