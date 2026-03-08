Jakub Dobes News: Earns win Saturday

Dobes stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Dobes was one of the main reasons why the Canadiens got the win Sunday, but that was just another strong showing in a series of very good performances for the 24-year-old. Dobes has won six of his last eight starts, going 6-1-1 with a 3.10 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Dobes seems to be firmly entrenched as the Habs' No. 1 goaltender for the time being. Furthermore, he's lost in regulation just once since the beginning of January.