Jakub Dobes News: Expected starter for Saturday

Dobes is set to start on the road against Florida on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

It will be Dobes' NHL debut. He has a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 14 outings with AHL Laval in 2024-25. Cayden Primeau is set to be put on waivers Saturday, so it appears Dobes will be with the Canadiens for the foreseeable future. The Panthers will be a challenging first opponent -- Florida ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.44.