Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Expected starter for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Dobes is set to start on the road against Florida on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

It will be Dobes' NHL debut. He has a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 14 outings with AHL Laval in 2024-25. Cayden Primeau is set to be put on waivers Saturday, so it appears Dobes will be with the Canadiens for the foreseeable future. The Panthers will be a challenging first opponent -- Florida ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.44.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
