Jakub Dobes News: Expected starter for Saturday

Dobes was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday and will start in Saturday's road clash against Calgary, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dobes was only briefly in the minors to keep him eligible for AHL service for the rest of the season. He has a 6-2-1 record, 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage in 10 appearances with Montreal in 2024-25. The Flames rank 32nd in goals per game with 2.58.