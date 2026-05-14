Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Expected to start in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Dobes is expected to start on the road against Buffalo in Game 5 on Thursday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Dobes stopped 19 of 22 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. He dropped to 6-5 with a 2.22 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 11 playoff outings this year. Buffalo will have the home-ice advantage, but that might not help the Sabres much. They're 2-3 while averaging just 2.40 goals per game in Buffalo during the 2026 playoffs.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago