Jakub Dobes News: Expected to start in Game 5
Dobes is expected to start on the road against Buffalo in Game 5 on Thursday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Dobes stopped 19 of 22 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. He dropped to 6-5 with a 2.22 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 11 playoff outings this year. Buffalo will have the home-ice advantage, but that might not help the Sabres much. They're 2-3 while averaging just 2.40 goals per game in Buffalo during the 2026 playoffs.
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