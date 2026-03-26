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Jakub Dobes News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Dobes didn't do any extra work during Thursday's morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports, indicating that he's expected to start at home against the Blue Jackets.

Dobes has been solid in the crease lately, and he's slated to start for the fourth time in the Canadiens' last five games. Across his last three outings, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .939 save percentage.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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