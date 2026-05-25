Jakub Dobes News: Expectedly starting in Game 3

Dobes will tend the home twine in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hurricanes on Monday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes is coming off a 23-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2. The 24-year-old netminder has yet to lose back-to-back games during the 2026 postseason, and through 16 starts overall, Dobes is 9-7 with a 2.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage. As for the Hurricanes, they have not lost on the road during the playoffs.