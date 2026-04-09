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Jakub Dobes News: Facing Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Dobes will defend the home cage versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes is on a six-game winning streak, allowing 11 goals on 212 shots (.948 save percentage). Overall, the 24-year-old goaltender is 28-8-4 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 40 appearances this season. The Lightning are tied with Pittsburgh for second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.55 goals per game.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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