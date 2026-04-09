Jakub Dobes News: Facing Lightning

Dobes will defend the home cage versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes is on a six-game winning streak, allowing 11 goals on 212 shots (.948 save percentage). Overall, the 24-year-old goaltender is 28-8-4 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 40 appearances this season. The Lightning are tied with Pittsburgh for second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.55 goals per game.