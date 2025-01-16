Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Facing Stars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 11:01am

Dobes will patrol the road crease in Dallas on Thursday.

Dobes is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 0.97 GAA and a .959 save percentage to begin his NHL career. The 23-year-old has won all three games on the road, including wins over Florida, Colorado and Washington, not exactly the pushovers of the NHL. He will have another tough test, as the Stars are tied for sixth in the NHL overall standings with 57 points, while averaging 3.21 goals per game this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
