Jakub Dobes News: Facing Stars

Dobes will patrol the road crease in Dallas on Thursday.

Dobes is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 0.97 GAA and a .959 save percentage to begin his NHL career. The 23-year-old has won all three games on the road, including wins over Florida, Colorado and Washington, not exactly the pushovers of the NHL. He will have another tough test, as the Stars are tied for sixth in the NHL overall standings with 57 points, while averaging 3.21 goals per game this season, which ranks ninth in the league.