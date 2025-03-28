Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Dobes News: Falls to Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Dobes turned aside 24 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

Philly came out of the gates hot under interim head coach Brad Shaw, scoring three goals on 11 shots in the first period, and Dobes has basically no chance on any of those tallies. The 23-year-old rookie netminder hasn't won a game since March 1, going 0-2-1 over his last four outings with a 4.24 GAA and .862 save percentage.

