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Jakub Dobes News: Game 1 starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 2:36pm

Dobes will get the start in net for Game 1 against the Lightning, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes will get the nod in Game 1 over 21-year-old rookie Jacob Fowler and veteran Sam Montembeault. The 24-year-old finished the regular season with a 29-10-4 record, 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage in a team-high 43 games played. He enters the postseason on a bit of a slump in his game, allowing at least three goals in four of his last five starts. He'll have his hands full with the Lightning, fourth in the NHL at 3.49 goals per game.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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