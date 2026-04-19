Jakub Dobes News: Game 1 starter
Dobes will get the start in net for Game 1 against the Lightning, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Dobes will get the nod in Game 1 over 21-year-old rookie Jacob Fowler and veteran Sam Montembeault. The 24-year-old finished the regular season with a 29-10-4 record, 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage in a team-high 43 games played. He enters the postseason on a bit of a slump in his game, allowing at least three goals in four of his last five starts. He'll have his hands full with the Lightning, fourth in the NHL at 3.49 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 910 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 712 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More