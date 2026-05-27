Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Gets no help in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Dobes allowed three goals on 42 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dobes was kept busy throughout the game, but the Canadiens' offense again had trouble solving the Hurricanes' defensive structure. With the loss, Montreal is on the brink of elimination, trailing 3-1 in the series. Dobes now has a 9-9 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 18 starts this postseason. Despite the recent losses, he's played well, so it's unclear if head coach Martin St. Louis will consider a change in goal for Friday's Game 5.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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