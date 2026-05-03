Jakub Dobes News: Gets starting nod for Game 7

Dobes will patrol the road crease in Sunday's Game 7 against the Lightning, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes was narrowly defeated in Friday's Game 6, as he allowed just one goal against 33 shots on net. In the first-round matchup, he has fared well with a 3-3-0 record, 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage across all six games thus far. He has alternated wins and losses all series, proving his ability to bounce back hasn't been shaken. The 24-year-old Dobes will have a chance to win his first career Game 7 in hopes of helping Montreal reach the second round.