Jakub Dobes News: Getting road start
Dobes will be in goal Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.
Dobes allowed at least three goals in three of his last four appearances, but he came out with a 3-1-0 record during that time. His seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday, though, as he allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 home loss to Columbus. As far as Tuesday's game, the Flyers are on the second half of a back-to-back and will likely rest some of their regulars, while the Canadiens are playing for home ice in their first-round series against the Lightning.
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