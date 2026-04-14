Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Getting road start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Dobes will be in goal Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Dobes allowed at least three goals in three of his last four appearances, but he came out with a 3-1-0 record during that time. His seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday, though, as he allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 home loss to Columbus. As far as Tuesday's game, the Flyers are on the second half of a back-to-back and will likely rest some of their regulars, while the Canadiens are playing for home ice in their first-round series against the Lightning.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago