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Jakub Dobes News: Getting start in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Dobes will protect the home goal versus the Lightning on Friday in Game 6, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes is 3-2 in the first round, adding a 2.49 GAA and a .903 save percentage over five games. The 24-year-old hasn't won consecutive games in this series, but he'll try to change that Friday. If he's successful, the Canadiens will advance to the second round.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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