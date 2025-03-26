Jakub Dobes News: Gives up goal in relief
Dobes stopped four of five shots in relief during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.
Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 32 shots before being replaced by Dobes at 10:12 of the third period, but the 23-year-old was unable to leave the ice without conceding at least once. Dobes has made four appearances this month, going 1-1-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He's not expected to takeover the starting role any time soon, however, so his upside will remain fairly limited in most slates.
