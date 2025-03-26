Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Gives up goal in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Dobes stopped four of five shots in relief during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 32 shots before being replaced by Dobes at 10:12 of the third period, but the 23-year-old was unable to leave the ice without conceding at least once. Dobes has made four appearances this month, going 1-1-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He's not expected to takeover the starting role any time soon, however, so his upside will remain fairly limited in most slates.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens

