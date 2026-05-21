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Jakub Dobes News: Grabs win in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Dobes allowed two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Dobes gave up a goal 33 seconds into the game, but he allowed just one more while the Canadiens' offense handled the rest. This gave him consecutive wins for just the second time in the postseason. He's up to 9-6 with a 2.48 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 15 starts this postseason. This won't be an easy series, but Dobes has proven himself up to the challenge throughout the playoffs, so expect him to start Game 2 on Saturday.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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