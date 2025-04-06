Jakub Dobes News: Holds firm in win

Dobes stopped 36 of 37 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Dobes started for the first time in six games and won for the first time since March 1. He allowed an early goal to Steven Stamkos at 4:19 of the first period, but he closed the door the rest of the way to help the Canadiens get a fifth straight win as they strengthen their grip on the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. For the season, Dobes is 7-4-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 15 games. Sam Montembeault is likely to start twice over the next week, but Dobes should get a game either Friday in Ottawa or Saturday in Toronto in the Canadiens' final back-to-back set of the season.