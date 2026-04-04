Jakub Dobes News: In goal against Devils
Dobes will start in goal on the road versus the Devils on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Dobes continues to get steady playing time as the Canadiens continue their quest for a playoff spot. He's won four straight games, allowing just five goals on 141 shots (.965 save percentage) in that span.
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