Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: In goal against Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Dobes will start in goal on the road versus the Devils on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Dobes continues to get steady playing time as the Canadiens continue their quest for a playoff spot. He's won four straight games, allowing just five goals on 141 shots (.965 save percentage) in that span.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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