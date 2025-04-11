Jakub Dobes News: In goal Saturday

Dobes will protect the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes will get the second half of the Canadiens' back-to-back after Sam Montembeault was in goal for Friday's 5-2 loss to the Senators. Dobes won his last start over the Predators, but he had lost his previous three decisions. He is 7-4-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 15 games.