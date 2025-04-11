Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Dobes will protect the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes will get the second half of the Canadiens' back-to-back after Sam Montembeault was in goal for Friday's 5-2 loss to the Senators. Dobes won his last start over the Predators, but he had lost his previous three decisions. He is 7-4-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 15 games.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now