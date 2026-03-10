Jakub Dobes News: Leading man continues to win
Dobes made 17 saves in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Tuesday.
Dobes has two wins in a row, and he's 6-1-1 with 23 goals allowed in his nine starts since Jan. 27. He has started four of the team's last five games (3-1-0) and eight of the last 11. The Habs (80 points), who are third in the Atlantic, remain in a dogfight with the Red Wings (79 points) and Bruins (78 points), who are currently sitting in wild-card spots. Dobes is clearly their man in the blue paint right now ahead of Sam Montembeault.
