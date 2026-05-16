Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Looking to close out series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Dobes will guard the home goal versus the Sabres in Game 6 on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Dobes has gone 3-2 with a .901 save percentage (118 saves on 131 shots) over five second-round games against the Sabres. The 24-year-old is looking to get the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Finals and will have up to two chances to do so.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago