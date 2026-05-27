Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Looking to even series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Dobes will guard the home goal versus the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes is looking to bounce back after consecutive overtime losses in Games 2 and 3. He's still allowed just eight goals on 93 shots over the first three games of the series, but Dobes hasn't gotten consistent support from his teammates. As long as the 25-year-old continues to play well, the crease should remain in his possession.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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