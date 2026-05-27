Jakub Dobes News: Looking to even series
Dobes will guard the home goal versus the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Dobes is looking to bounce back after consecutive overtime losses in Games 2 and 3. He's still allowed just eight goals on 93 shots over the first three games of the series, but Dobes hasn't gotten consistent support from his teammates. As long as the 25-year-old continues to play well, the crease should remain in his possession.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 25-262 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-245 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-226 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 216 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 18-209 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More