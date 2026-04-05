Jakub Dobes News: Makes 35 saves in win
Dobes stopped 35 of 38 shots in Saturday's shootout win over the Devils.
Dobes was beaten twice in the second period and once more in the third, but the Canadiens recovered to win the game in the shootout. Dobes has been playing at a very high level lately, and aside from winning each of his last five starts, he's posted a 1.57 GAA and an impressive .955 save percentage over that span. Dobes is ending the regular season on a dominant stretch.
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