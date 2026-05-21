Jakub Dobes News: Patrolling crease in Game 1
Dobes will be between the road pipes in Game 1 against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Dobes has started all 14 postseason games for the Habs this year, going 8-4 with a 2.52 GAA and .910 save percentage. The young netminder has been significantly better on the road in the playoffs, posting a 6-2 record compared to his 2-4 numbers at home.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 18-203 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 183 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Sabres vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday, May 165 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 165 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-148 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More