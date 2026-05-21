Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Patrolling crease in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Dobes will be between the road pipes in Game 1 against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Dobes has started all 14 postseason games for the Habs this year, going 8-4 with a 2.52 GAA and .910 save percentage. The young netminder has been significantly better on the road in the playoffs, posting a 6-2 record compared to his 2-4 numbers at home.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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