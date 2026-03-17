Jakub Dobes News: Patrolling home blue paint Tuesday
Dobes will be between the home pipes in Tuesday's divisional meeting versus Boston.
Dobes has had mixed results lately -- he's 3-2-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .887 save percentage over his last five outings. The 24-year-old will take on a team that has struggled away from TD Garden, as the Bruins are 12-14-6 on the road this season. This will be the fourth matchup between Boston and Montreal in 2025-26, though Dobes has yet to face the Bruins in his career.
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