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Jakub Dobes News: Patrolling home blue paint Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Dobes will be between the home pipes in Tuesday's divisional meeting versus Boston.

Dobes has had mixed results lately -- he's 3-2-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .887 save percentage over his last five outings. The 24-year-old will take on a team that has struggled away from TD Garden, as the Bruins are 12-14-6 on the road this season. This will be the fourth matchup between Boston and Montreal in 2025-26, though Dobes has yet to face the Bruins in his career.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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