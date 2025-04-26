Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Dobes News: Picks up win in relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Dobes stopped seven of eight shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Dobes made a relief appearance after Sam Montembeault (undisclosed) was unable to finish the contest. Dobes entered when the game was tied at 2-2, and the Canadiens took care of business in the third period to get the win. Montembeault's injury creates significant concern despite Dobes' performance in Game 3, as the Canadiens were already facing an uphill battle that only gets steeper if they have to lean on their backup goalie. Game 4 is Sunday in Montreal, and it's unclear if Montembeault will be able to suit up for it.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
