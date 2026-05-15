Jakub Dobes News: Rallies for Game 5 win
Dobes made 33 saves Thursday during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.
The Sabres came out of the first period with a 3-2 lead, finding the back of the net on three of their first four shots. Dobes shook off the rough start and stood on his head the rest of the way, including in a final frame that saw the visitors get out-shot 20-3 as Buffalo desperately tried to get back into the game. Dobes has the Habs one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, and the 24-year-old netminder will take a 2.28 GAA and .914 save percentage through 12 postseason contests into Game 6 on Saturday back in Montreal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-142 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 123 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 123 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-124 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 105 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More