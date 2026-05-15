Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Rallies for Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Dobes made 33 saves Thursday during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.

The Sabres came out of the first period with a 3-2 lead, finding the back of the net on three of their first four shots. Dobes shook off the rough start and stood on his head the rest of the way, including in a final frame that saw the visitors get out-shot 20-3 as Buffalo desperately tried to get back into the game. Dobes has the Habs one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, and the 24-year-old netminder will take a 2.28 GAA and .914 save percentage through 12 postseason contests into Game 6 on Saturday back in Montreal.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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