Jakub Dobes News: Razor sharp in playoff-style game
Dobes made 17 saves in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Dobes was super sharp Thursday in a game that both coaches characterized as a playoff-style contest. He has won his last seven games, and he has allowed just 12 goals in that span. Dobes has the Habs in second spot in the Atlantic, two points ahead of the Bolts, and they're two points behind the Sabres.
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