Jakub Dobes News: Recalled from AHL

Dobes was called up from AHL Laval on Friday.

The 23-year-old netminder will travel with the Canadiens on their two-game road trip to the state of Florida. Dobes was 9-3-1 with a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 14 appearances with Laval. There is no word as to whether Samuel Montembeault or Cayden Primeau are hurt, but the move gives the Canadiens a full complement of 23 players on their roster.