Jakub Dobes News: Set to face Panthers
Dobes was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Florida on Tuesday.
Dobes has allowed only eight goals on 179 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 27-8-4 record this campaign with 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 39 appearances. Florida sits 20th in the league with 2.92 goals per game this season.
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