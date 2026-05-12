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Jakub Dobes News: Set to start Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Dobes is expected to patrol the crease at home in Game 4 versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Dobes has been solid in the postseason, going 6-4 with a 2.13 GAA and .918 save percentage in 10 contests. Considering the 24-year-old backstop has only given up more than two goals in one of his last six outings, there was little doubt he would remain in the crease for Game 4.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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