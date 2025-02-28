Jakub Dobes News: Set to start in Buffalo
Dobes will serve as the starting goaltender for Saturday's road game against Buffalo.
Dobes hasn't been particularly sharp in recent outings, going 0-2-1 with a 4.48 GAA and .868 save percentage over his last four appearances. He'll make his first start since the 4 Nations Face-Off break against a somewhat formidable opponent, as the Sabres are tied for 11th in the NHL with 3.19 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now