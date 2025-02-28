Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Dobes

Jakub Dobes News: Set to start in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Dobes will serve as the starting goaltender for Saturday's road game against Buffalo.

Dobes hasn't been particularly sharp in recent outings, going 0-2-1 with a 4.48 GAA and .868 save percentage over his last four appearances. He'll make his first start since the 4 Nations Face-Off break against a somewhat formidable opponent, as the Sabres are tied for 11th in the NHL with 3.19 goals per game.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
