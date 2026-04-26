Jakub Dobes News: Set to start in Game 4
Dobes will patrol the home blue paint Sunday against the Lightning in Game 4, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Dobes and the Canadiens can take a commanding 3-1 series lead Sunday if they earn a win in their second home game of the 2026 postseason. The 24-year-old Dobes hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game during this series, going 2-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and an .892 save percentage over three outings. The Lightning are making a few changes for Game 4, as Oliver Bjorkstrand and Max Crozier will draw into the lineup, while Scott Sabourin and Declan Carlile will serve as healthy scratches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 197 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 197 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More