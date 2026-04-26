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Jakub Dobes News: Set to start in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dobes will patrol the home blue paint Sunday against the Lightning in Game 4, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes and the Canadiens can take a commanding 3-1 series lead Sunday if they earn a win in their second home game of the 2026 postseason. The 24-year-old Dobes hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game during this series, going 2-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and an .892 save percentage over three outings. The Lightning are making a few changes for Game 4, as Oliver Bjorkstrand and Max Crozier will draw into the lineup, while Scott Sabourin and Declan Carlile will serve as healthy scratches.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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