Jakub Dobes News: Set to start in Game 4

Dobes will patrol the home blue paint Sunday against the Lightning in Game 4, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes and the Canadiens can take a commanding 3-1 series lead Sunday if they earn a win in their second home game of the 2026 postseason. The 24-year-old Dobes hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game during this series, going 2-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and an .892 save percentage over three outings. The Lightning are making a few changes for Game 4, as Oliver Bjorkstrand and Max Crozier will draw into the lineup, while Scott Sabourin and Declan Carlile will serve as healthy scratches.